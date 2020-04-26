Q: What happened to the final season of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”?

A: The adventure series will be back on May 27 for its seventh and final season. Here’s what ABC is saying about it: “Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

Not the right Adam Sandler

Q: I watched “The Price is Right” recently and saw something curious. The credits indicated the director and executive producer was Adam Sandler. Is that the former “SNL” cast member?

A: No. Same name, different people. The “SNL” Sandler has, of course, gone on to a big movie career including his much-praised performance in the film “Uncut Gems.” According to CBS, the “Price is Right” Sandler “has spent the past 25 years with the show, serving as the show’s director for the last seven, and in numerous producing roles prior to becoming co-executive producer last year. He has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing in a Game Show.”

‘Deputy’ rides off into sunset

Q: Will the TV series “Deputy” return anytime soon?

A: No. The Fox drama starring Stephen Dorff has completed its first season and there are no plans for a second. Variety noted that the ratings for the show were all right to begin with but declined over the show’s run.

