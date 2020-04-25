What’s clear is Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams will not be traded to the Vikings after talks reportedly fell apart Friday before Minnesota drafted tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round.

What’s not clear is why.

Late Friday night, an NFL Network report claimed Williams let it be known he “wanted to play elsewhere” despite Minnesota and Washington being so far down the road that the Vikings front office and Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor, were talking contract terms.

Williams, who told ESPN “that’s not true,” and Taylor denied the report on Saturday morning.

“There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades,” Taylor wrote in a statement. “I will continue to respect the Redskins’ right to negotiate a trade, and hope that the negotiations quickly lead to a trade that is in the Redskins’ interest, Trent’s interest, and the interest of the other team.”

Williams, who turns 32 in July, is in a yearlong standoff with Washington that started with a holdout and claims the team’s medical staff misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head. The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play last season.