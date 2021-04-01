Experience counts
The Twins will again have one of the oldest teams in MLB in 2021, including:
Nelson Cruz, 40: 17th season, five teams, 417 career homers
J.A. Happ, 38: 15th season, seven teams, 298 career starts
Josh Donaldson, 35: 11th season, five teams, .508 career slugging percentage
Matt Shoemaker, 34: ninth season, three teams, 104 career starts
Caleb Thielbar, 34: fifth season, had five years between MLB appearances
Kenta Maeda, 32: sixth season, a pitching star for eight years in Japan before MLB
Michael Pineda, 32: eighth season, three teams, 148 career starts
Alex Colome, 32: ninth season, four teams, 138 career saves
Andrelton Simmons, 31: 10th season, three teams, four Gold Gloves at short
