Experience counts

The Twins will again have one of the oldest teams in MLB in 2021, including:

Nelson Cruz, 40: 17th season, five teams, 417 career homers

J.A. Happ, 38: 15th season, seven teams, 298 career starts

Josh Donaldson, 35: 11th season, five teams, .508 career slugging percentage

Matt Shoemaker, 34: ninth season, three teams, 104 career starts

Caleb Thielbar, 34: fifth season, had five years between MLB appearances

Kenta Maeda, 32: sixth season, a pitching star for eight years in Japan before MLB

Michael Pineda, 32: eighth season, three teams, 148 career starts

Alex Colome, 32: ninth season, four teams, 138 career saves

Andrelton Simmons, 31: 10th season, three teams, four Gold Gloves at short