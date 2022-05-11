More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
1 killed as severe storms cause damage across western Minn.
The death occurred in Kandiyohi County where a grain bin fell onto a car.
Duluth
Rain, snowmelt create 'dangerous' high water along North Shore
Much of the Arrowhead region is under a flood warning.
Evening forecast: Low of 58. a mild night with a moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
A Few Rumbles Up North For The Minnesota Fishing Opener
Don't worry - we're not talking about severe weather this weekend! As we head toward the Fishing Opener Saturday we'll see a few showers/t-storms in northern Minnesota, with a slightly better chance down south on Sunday. 60s and 70s for highs are expected through much of next week. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Storm chasers face host of dangers beyond severe weather
The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people clog back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say.