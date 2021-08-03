More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; some clouds roll in, with a chance for rain Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Wildfire reaches Turkey power plant, prompts evacuations
A coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and nearby residential areas were being evacuated Wednesday evening as flames from a wildfire reached the plant, a mayor and local reporters said as sirens from the plant could be heard blaring.
Nation
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
California's largest wildfire continued to grow Wednesday while thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns.
Nation
Federal agency OKs $29M for flood-hit Detroit residents
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far approved about $29 million in grants for Detroit residents whose homes and property suffered damage from heavy flooding during a late June storm.
World
Greek fires force beach rescue, approach Olympics birthplace
Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.