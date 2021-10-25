More from Star Tribune
Nation
Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast
A powerful nor'easter began barreling up the U.S. Northeast coast Tuesday, with officials warning it could bring intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 55, partly cloudy and breezy
It'll be dry, with clouds and gusty winds, and a cool rain on the way early Wednesday.
Nation
'Atmospheric river' drenches drought-stricken California
A powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remained to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state's drought.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, windy; high 55
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 26
Nation
Record-breaking storm douses drought-stricken California
Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.