Afternoon forecast: 72, cloudy, chance of rain
There's a chance of showers or thunderstorms, with temperatures remaining in the 70s over the next few days.
Nation
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
A meteorologist who oversaw warnings and forecasts during one of the busiest spurts of Atlantic hurricane activity on record will take over as the new director of the National Weather Service, as scientists expect extreme and dangerous storms and heatwaves to worsen with climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, 72; chance of PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 7
Paul Douglas
Spotty T-showers this week
There could be a few brief downpours where the thunderstorms develop.