Paul Douglas

We dry out today after yesterday's welcome soaker, which helped to put another dent in the drought - which will, in all probability, be with us for portions of the state into at least the first half of 2022. Rain was heaviest north and west of the Twin Cities. Good news: the unusually dry pattern will accelerated in late spring shows signs of slow easing, but pulling out of the deepest drought since 1988 will take months, not days or weeks.