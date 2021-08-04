More from Star Tribune
World
Greece: Resurgent fires torch homes, threaten monuments
A resurgent wildfire burned homes north of Athens and blazes across southern Greece forced more evacuations Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle fought to save a former royal palace and the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Local
Deputy properly administered drunken driving tests in snow
A state appellate judge rejected a drunken driver's arguments Thursday that a deputy made him undergo field sobriety tests in a snow storm in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Nation
'We lost Greenville.' Wildfire decimates California town
A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Some showers, storms; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 5
Nation
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
California's largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community.