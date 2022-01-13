More from Star Tribune
Local
Heavy snow in Midwest slows travel, closes scores of schools
Heavy snow spread Friday across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed or moved to online instruction.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: More snow, ending in evening; high 20
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Friday, Jan. 14
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, more to south and west; high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 14
Weather
Snowstorm could bring 10" in parts of state; metro up to 5"
A sharp cutoff will mean heavier amounts in the west metro and lesser amounts in the northeast metro.
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Plowable potential today; heaviest snow falls west of MSP
This may be the last significant snowfall for some time, based on the latest model guidance. The farther southwest and west you travel away from the Twin Cities today the heavier the snowfall totals will be. Probably plowable in the metro (especially west metro) with lesser amounts east of St. Paul. Enough to gum up travel a little, but in the cosmic scope of things not a huge deal for the immediate metro.