More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
New floods in eastern South Africa displace more than 300
More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of renewed heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, weeks after severe flooding killed more than 400 people and displaced more than 40,000 others.
Variety
Puerto Rico food scene thriving after string of disasters
The Puerto Rican food scene had reached its peak. Young chefs were inventing delicious new creations, restaurants popped up all over the island, the industry was no longer reliant on tourist season.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, dry, high 64
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 23
World
Heavy rain floods parts of India, Bangladesh
Pre-monsoon deluges have flooded parts of India and Bangladesh, killing at least 24 people in recent weeks and sending 90,000 people into shelters, authorities said Monday.
Paul Douglas
Some painful lessons about May sunburn
The only chance of widespread rain comes Wednesday, from a storm tracking toward Chicago. Have a Plan B for midweek, but things still look fairly promising for the holiday weekend with 70s - if the sun stays out for a few hours Saturday and Sunday temperatures may surge past 80F. Check the the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson