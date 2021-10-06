More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 74
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Friday, October 8, 2021.
1 dead, others trapped after Hong Kong scaffolding collapses
One worker died and others were trapped Friday when a major rainstorm blew traditional bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong, officials and reports said.
At flooded restaurant near Bangkok, the special is a splash
A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its waterlogged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods from slow-moving front
Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy floodwater flowed through neighborhoods after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama for hours, leaving entire communities under water Thursday and killing at least four people.