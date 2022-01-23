More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar's capital; 34 dead
Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, including in the capital city, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 34 people and displacing more than 55,000, officials said Monday.
World
Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul
Heavy snowfall disrupted air traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 10; bitter cold Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 24
Local
Volunteers help with counting eagles at roosting sites
Jeb Barzen is an expert in sandhill cranes.
Paul Douglas
My Electric Snow Blower Will Collect Dust
Old Man Winter burps a few more moderately cold airmasses south of the border this week, but overall I see signs of a slow, grudging warming in the weeks to come. By warming I mean 20s and a few 30s. No daffodils in sight. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson