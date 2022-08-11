More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 74, clearing
After this morning's rain, we'll see clouds and a chance of more showers, with a nice weekend ahead.
World
European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the southwest.
Nation
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy a.m.
Expect a high of about 74 in the metro area.
World
Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan
Deadly seasonal floods have collapsed more than 2,500 houses in eastern Sudan, state news has reported, leaving thousands homeless in an already impoverished region.