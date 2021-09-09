More from Star Tribune
Nation
Rain helps in California fire fight, lightning sparks others
Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.
World
Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan
Taiwan's weather bureau warned of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward the island Saturday and said the storm's center was likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land.
Paul Douglas
Remembering 9/11. Showers Possible Overnight Saturday
Brilliant blue sky today gives way to a few showers overnight as a cool front passes through the region. Lingering showers &cooler temps will be with us Sunday as NFL kickoff parties commence. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm
Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force on Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains.
Duluth
Minnesota's extreme drought brings a muted fall color palette
In northern Minnesota, expect an early, shorter peak.