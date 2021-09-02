More from Star Tribune
Nation
Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice
Tales of selflessness and heroism — and of deadly delays and heartbreaking missed opportunities — are emerging after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses, killing dozens.
World
Gift for El Salvador mudslide victims comes at steep price
Eulalia García was stunned when she opened an envelope to find an invitation from none other than the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. It promised a bus would take her family the following day to receive a surprise Christmas gift.
Business
Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida
The day after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, Delaney Nolan spent hours biking around New Orleans, handing out money to people who needed to pay for supplies or for the hotel rooms where they'd taken shelter.
Nation
After Ida soaks Northeast US, cleanup and mourning continues
After Ida soaks Northeast US, cleanup and mourning continues

continued Friday as the Northeast U.S. recovered from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Outdoors
Back to the wilderness: BWCA reopens after rare closure
With the region's drought expected to last until snowfall, forest officials urge caution in return.