More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Outages persist after nor'easter batters New England
Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor'easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain, high 50
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 28
Paul Douglas
Puddles Linger Today and First Slush May Be a Week Away - Remembering '91 Halloween Blizzard
Rain will continue to fall today, but skies dry out as we slide into the weekend with a lukewarm Saturday giving way to heavier jackets next week. In fact the latter half of next week it may be cold enough for a dusting or coating of flurries or even some slush. Ah yes, slush season is at hand. That said, no headline-grabbing storms in sight. Nothing like what happened 30 years ago.
Nation
Tornado destroys homes in weather-battered western Louisiana
A tornado touched down in western Louisiana Wednesday, damaging more than a dozen homes in a part of the state still struggling to recover from repeated weather disasters, officials said.
Evening forecast: Low of 45; periods of rain into Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.