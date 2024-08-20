After winning $1,000 in pull-tabs at northeast Minneapolis bar, man survives robbery, eight gunshots

Ferrara and Schroedl went to the Vegas Lounge on Aug. 13 and asked a patron who was playing pull-tabs how much he had won. When the man said he didn’t have to tell them anything, Ferrara and Schroedl became upset. The man later won $1,000 and left the bar with a friend and drove to have dinner at a restaurant near Monroe Street and 15th Avenue NE. Ferrara and Schroedl followed.