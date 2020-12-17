The CEO of the YWCA Minneapolis has resigned after less than a year in the top job.

Michelle Basham cited personal reasons for her resignation, which is effective Friday, after giving notice to the board of directors Dec. 3. She started the job in January.

No other information was provided about Basham's departure and she couldn't be reached for comment.

But the board chair Jeninne McGee said Basham's tenure came "during an unprecedented time." First, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing child care and fitness centers, and leading to some furloughs; 70% of the organization's revenue comes from program revenue. Then the YWCA's board chair, Kate Berman, died suddenly of a heart attack. George Floyd's death spurred calls of racial justice and led to unrest near the YWCA's facilities.

After a Target store on Lake Street closed due to damage in the unrest, Basham started a pop-up hub at the Midtown YWCA, which is still open, so people could get personal hygiene items and other supplies.

"She brought her energy and she took on a really hard job," McGee said. "We're really grateful for her leadership at a really difficult time."

Basham previously led the nonprofit Bridge for Youth for four years and was CEO of YWCA Delaware. In 1993, at age 19, she founded Avenues for Homeless Youth, the first shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis. At the YWCA Minneapolis, she replaced Luz María Frías, who held the top spot from 2016 to 2019.

The YWCA has about a $22 million budget and nearly 600 employees. McGee said the board hasn't discussed whether to conduct a search for a new CEO yet, adding that current leaders will run the organization in the meantime.

Kelly Smith • 612-673-4141