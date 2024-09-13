After storms like Francine, New Orleans rushes to dry out

New Orleans rests just up the Mississippi River from Louisiana's marshy southeastern coast. It is a region shaped by the Mississippi River, which deposited sediment that formed strips of higher ground that are surrounded by dense, swampy lowlands. But building New Orleans meant engineering the river and keeping water out. That stopped the river from depositing new sediment, said Boyce Upholt, author of the book ''The Great River: The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi.''