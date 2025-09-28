After Rep. Melissa Hortman’s assassination, her mentee takes up the mantle as House DFL leader

The Minnesota lawmaker chosen by his colleagues to replace Melissa Hortman as leader of House Democrats must now use the skills he learned as her protege to forge a path forward in a Legislature left reeling by her assassination.
DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, knew Hortman his whole life and was schooled in her heads-down, straightforward style of politicking.
“There’s no replacing her, but she would want us to get up off the mat and get to work, and so that’s what we’re going to do,” Stephenson said recently from his office near the Capitol, just two weeks into the job.
Stephenson is aligning himself with Gov. Tim Walz, who is struggling to get buy-in on his plans to call lawmakers back for a special session on gun violence after Hortman’s slaying in June and the killing of two children at Annunciation Catholic Church and School last month.
“It’s worth remembering that the reason why you ... are talking to me right now and not someone else is because Melissa Hortman was killed in an act of gun violence,” he added.
He’ll attempt to strike deals on new gun restrictions and a host of other issues with Republicans in a tied Minnesota House while charting a path back to the majority for Democrats.
Stephenson knows about winning close elections. He’s survived four in his Coon Rapids-area swing district, winning the last one by less than 1,000 votes.
“Zack has been battle-tested through the crucible of partisan political combat,” said Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, who was first elected in the same class and represents a similarly competitive district.