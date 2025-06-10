St. Paul

After more than a century in St. Paul, Luther Seminary to sell rest of campus

The school has been in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood for more than 100 years. It plans to find new space in the Twin Cities.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 6:00PM
Paul Daniels held the official document dissolving Linden Lutheran Church. The closed church's files are part of the archives at Luther Seminary.
Paul Daniels hold's the official document dissolving Linden Lutheran Church in 2018. The closed church's files are part of the archives at Luther Seminary.

After more than a century in St. Paul, Luther Seminary plans to sell its remaining upper campus and look for property elsewhere in the Twin Cities as it cuts staffing and rethinks the way it delivers education to its students, officials announced Tuesday.

The St. Anthony Park neighborhood has housed the school ― the largest Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) seminary in the country ― for more than 100 years. Officials don’t yet have a buyer in mind for the property.

The seminary’s lower campus is already under a purchase agreement with Lifestyle Communities, a residential developer, and the sale is expected to close in early 2026, said Rev. Robin Steinke, the president of the seminary, which was founded in 1869 by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants.

The school will also cut 11 staff positions as it reorganizes its organizational structure and educational strategy, she said. The current upper campus, which has three buildings, a chapel and nine homes on 10 acres, also has aging buildings in need of significant capital investment, she said.

Some of the school’s 370 graduate students are local and take classes on campus while others attend online and visit a few times a year. In 2012, the school enrolled nearly 800 students.

The mission of Luther Seminary “remains as vital and necessary as ever,” Steinke said. The seminary has about 8.3 million users around the world who access its website and online resources, including podcasts, journals, classes and daily devotional materials.

“The ‘what we do’ and ‘why we do it’ is remaining the same,” she said. “But how and where is changing.”

Last month, the board voted unanimously to prepare the upper campus for sale and to begin the sales process, she said, in part because they have more space than needed.

Steinke added that the seminary wants to remain in the Twin Cities on a residential campus and is looking at properties.

Current students will still be able to finish their academic work on campus, which won’t change hands for another two years. It’s hard to give up beloved, shared spaces, Steinke said.

“We’ll have time to mourn the space,” Steinke said. “That’s not an easy thing.”

Partner churches in countries where Christianity is growing regularly send students to Luther Seminary for online and in-person classes, she said.

The seminary committed to fully funding tuition for all qualified students seven years ago to reduce student loan debt, Steinke said.

“We need to reimagine the campus footprint so we can continue to provide [that] support,” she said.

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

