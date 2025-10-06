After more than 40 years out west, a major outdoors trade show is relocating to Minnesota

A leading outdoors trade show that is considered a showplace for emerging gear and trends is pulling its western stakes for a new home in Minnesota.
Organizers of Outdoor Retailer (OR) said the state has several advantages as a new home: Recreation that generates billions of dollars through business and participation; a diversity of retail brands; and accommodating facilities and green spaces.
“All combined, it really pushed Minnesota to the top of the list,” said Lindsay Hubley, a senior vice president at Emerald, Outdoor Retailer’s parent company.
The 2026 show is Aug. 19-21 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. For years Outdoor Retailer was held in the west, most recently in Salt Lake City this summer.
“It is a signal of confidence in Minnesota’s outdoors industry. It’s an amazing spotlight,” said Randolph Briley, director of Minnesota’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership. He said the state didn’t offer any incentives to coax the trade show.
Beyond major companies like Polaris, Red Wing Shoes and Winnebago, the expo bodes well for the small brands that he represents, said Lloyd Vogel, chief executive of Garage Grown Gear in St. Paul.
“[OR] is an opportunity to put Minnesota brands on a national stage,” he added. “We all know how cool the outdoors are in Minnesota.”
Vogel said the central location could entice smaller East Coast brands, too, that perhaps couldn’t afford a cross-country trip.