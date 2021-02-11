A few details emerged about the five people shot — one fatally — Tuesday at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minn. All five were employees of the clinic, Allina said in a statement Wednesday. Three remained at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. One was in critical condition, one in fair and a third in good condition. One victim was released Tuesday.

The names of the known victims:

Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay: Overbay, 37, of Maple Lake, was shot several times and died late Tuesday at HCMC in Minneapolis. "The loss of Lindsay is traumatic for all who knew and loved her," Allina said. "Our entire Allina Health family extends our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and co-workers."

Sherry Curtis of Buffalo: Curtis was injured in the attack, according to Allina Health. She has been a licensed practical nurse at Allina since 2013. Her family declined to comment.

Allina said the families of the three others who were injured asked for privacy. Allina said it's providing resources for victims and their families in addition to grief counseling and spiritual care for staff. The clinic is also increasing security at its facilities.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Buffalo clinic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect till Sunday.