Stacey Nogy, who has spent 28 years at KARE-TV, has been named the station's news director. She replaces Stuart Boslow who is moving to KHOU in Houston.

"I have a deep passion for the KARE brand and what it stands for in this community," Nogy said. "I couldn't be more excited to lead our amazing team of journalists into 2021, in the midst of so much important change unfolding here in Minnesota and beyond."

Nogy, a graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, previously worked in San Diego.

"Stacey was the natural fit to lead our news organization into 2021," said general manager John Remes. "She has the passion and know-how to deliver content with context, perspective and always with care."

It's been a year of great change at the NBC affiliate. Meteorologists Jason Disharoon and Sven Sundgaard are both gone, as is anchor Pat Evans. Remes, who has served as general manager for 24 years, plans to retire at the end of this month.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin