African Human Rights Commission condemns Indigenous groups' eviction to protect nature

DAKAR, Senegal — The Congolese government violated the rights of the Indigenous Batwa community by evicting them about 50 years ago from their ancestral lands to expand one of the country's biggest national parks, according to the African Union's commission on human rights. The decision, made public on Monday, is the first of its kind to recognize the central role that native populations play in protecting biodiversity.
Batwa people lived as hunters and gatherers in the forested areas of Uganda, Rwanda and Congo. In 1970, a Belgian photographer and conservationist founded the now-famous Kahuzi-Biega National Park near the western bank of Lake Kivu on a territory, traditionally used by the Batwa people.
Following the park's expansion in 1975, around 13,000 Batwa people were evicted from their homes in the name of protecting biodiversity. Most still live on its fringes in makeshift villages, struggling to access land and healthcare.
The African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights called on the Congolese government to allow for the safe return of the Batwa people, to grant them ownership of their ancestral lands located within the national park, issue a public apology acknowledging their abuses and pay the Indigenous people compensation after recognizing them as citizens.
The commission also criticized the so-called ''fortress conservation'' model which holds that the best way to protect biodiversity is to isolate ecosystems and evict local communities who depend on these areas for their livelihoods.
"The decision negates the idea that solving the climate crisis requires displacing Indigenous communities and seizing their lands," said Samuel Ade Ndasi, African Union Litigation and Advocacy Officer at the Minority Rights Group, a charity that represented the Batwa people. ''From this point forward, no Indigenous community should be evicted in the name of conservation anywhere in Africa.''