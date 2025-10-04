Minneapolis

Adults with disabilities get hands-on experience as Minneapolis ‘firefighter for a day’

This was the first time the Minneapolis Fire Department hosted the event.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 4, 2025 at 12:00PM
Minneapolis firefighters assist Elizabeth Neuville, 23, with a hose during an exercise Friday during a "firefighter for a day" event, an immersive experience for the adults with disabilities who participated. (Louis Krauss)

Flames rippled across the ceiling at the Minneapolis Fire Department’s training facility. Dressed in the standard reflective flame retardant gear and red helmet, Elizabeth Neuville carefully aimed the heavy hose, planted her feet and doused the blaze.

Neuville, 23, of Plymouth was one of two young adults with Down syndrome given the “firefighter experience” tour on Friday at the Emergency Operations Training Facility in northeast Minneapolis. She and Jason Boggess, 31, of Wayzata, spent the morning living the day in the life of a firefighter: putting out flames in the training area, using high-powered saws to cut into a crashed vehicle, and trying on firefighting gear.

Jason Boggess, 31, receives instruction while working as a firefighter for the day with members of the Minneapolis Fire Department. As part of the tour, Boggess put out a fire, wore the protective gear and performed a simulated vehicle rescue. (Louis Krauss)

The tour was awarded earlier this year to tax attorney Joel Peters-Fransen, who was the highest bidder at the gala and fundraising event for the Arc Minnesota, an advocacy organization that provides essential services to people with disabilities and their families. Peters-Fransen reached out to the Arc to recommend some companions who would enjoy the experience.

The Arc picked Neuville and Boggess for the tour because of their willingness to try new things, Arc spokesperson Sarah Colvin said. Neuville’s mother, Patty Neuville, said her daughter is keen for just about any activity, especially intense ones like being a firefighter for a day.

“These kids just want to go somewhere and have fun, even not really knowing the extent of what they’ll be exposed to,” Patty Neuville said, laughing as her daughter handled a heavy saw to cut into the hood of a car to simulate a rescue.

It’s the first time the city gave the “firefighter for a day” tour specifically to people with disabilities, according to a city spokesperson. Firefighter Chris Moritz, 36, said he gets excited whenever given the chance to showcase the work firefighters do and to bring some positivity to the participants’ day.

“We need a bright side in the world we live in, and what’s more simple than showing this to people that deserve it and can appreciate it?” Moritz said.

The event was particularly special for Colm Black, the chief of training at the Minneapolis Fire Department, who has a sister with disabilities, and helped lead the tour. The department gave some fire education, a particular focus for the department in October, which is Fire Prevention Month.

“Sorry I’m sweating, I’ve been getting the building ready for you guys,” Black said as he began a presentation on Friday. “This means a lot to me.”

The day started with participants getting a tour of the training facility before suiting up in firefighter jackets and pants and walking out to a fire simulation training building.

They then carried a large hose into a building before shooting water out at a controlled fire inside. The firefighters high-fived Neuville and Boggess after they put out the fires.

Neuville and Boggess are active in their communities and have participated previously in the Special Olympics — both said they look forward to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games hosted in Minnesota.

They also stay busy with jobs — Boggess works at Trader Joe’s and Neuville works at Applebee’s and Culver’s restaurants, as well as a dentist’s office.

Asked if he wants to be a firefighter after the tour, Boggess told his mother, Sarah, that he had fun but would rather become a police officer than a firefighter due to how sweltering it was wearing the clothing.

Even though she has several jobs already, Elizabeth said the experience made her interested in working one day for the fire department.

“I do need more hours, that’s why I asked one person if they would hire people like me,” Neuville said.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

