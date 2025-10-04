Adults with disabilities get hands-on experience as Minneapolis ‘firefighter for a day’

Flames rippled across the ceiling at the Minneapolis Fire Department’s training facility. Dressed in the standard reflective flame retardant gear and red helmet, Elizabeth Neuville carefully aimed the heavy hose, planted her feet and doused the blaze.
Neuville, 23, of Plymouth was one of two young adults with Down syndrome given the “firefighter experience” tour on Friday at the Emergency Operations Training Facility in northeast Minneapolis. She and Jason Boggess, 31, of Wayzata, spent the morning living the day in the life of a firefighter: putting out flames in the training area, using high-powered saws to cut into a crashed vehicle, and trying on firefighting gear.
The tour was awarded earlier this year to tax attorney Joel Peters-Fransen, who was the highest bidder at the gala and fundraising event for the Arc Minnesota, an advocacy organization that provides essential services to people with disabilities and their families. Peters-Fransen reached out to the Arc to recommend some companions who would enjoy the experience.
The Arc picked Neuville and Boggess for the tour because of their willingness to try new things, Arc spokesperson Sarah Colvin said. Neuville’s mother, Patty Neuville, said her daughter is keen for just about any activity, especially intense ones like being a firefighter for a day.
“These kids just want to go somewhere and have fun, even not really knowing the extent of what they’ll be exposed to,” Patty Neuville said, laughing as her daughter handled a heavy saw to cut into the hood of a car to simulate a rescue.
It’s the first time the city gave the “firefighter for a day” tour specifically to people with disabilities, according to a city spokesperson. Firefighter Chris Moritz, 36, said he gets excited whenever given the chance to showcase the work firefighters do and to bring some positivity to the participants’ day.
“We need a bright side in the world we live in, and what’s more simple than showing this to people that deserve it and can appreciate it?” Moritz said.
The event was particularly special for Colm Black, the chief of training at the Minneapolis Fire Department, who has a sister with disabilities, and helped lead the tour. The department gave some fire education, a particular focus for the department in October, which is Fire Prevention Month.