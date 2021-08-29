Over the past two weeks, Minnesota United's scoring struggles had become the major talking point for the team. The Loons had managed just one goal in three games, despite playing more than 140 minutes with a man advantage. Striker Adrien Hunou had gone nine appearances without a goal, and his status as one of United's higher-paid Designated Players seemed to be weighing heavily on his shoulders.

Turns out, Hunou needed only a trip to Houston — a place the Loons had never won before — to get himself going.

Hunou scored twice, both times assisted by winger Ethan Finlay, and Minnesota beat the Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday, extending Houston's winless run to 15 games.

Which is not to say that the game wasn't difficult for the Loons, even against the last-place team in the West. Not only was Minnesota missing eight players to injuries, including do-everything playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, but an early mistake put United behind after just 54 seconds. A defensive mix-up gave Houston winger Fafa Picault an open run down the left-hand side, and midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla volleyed Picault's cross off defender Brent Kallman and into the back of the net. It was the 22-year-old Panamanian's first MLS goal, in his fifth game in the USA.

In the 16th minute, the Loons managed to get back to level terms, thanks to Hunou's first goal of the night. Wil Trapp swung a long free kick into the penalty area, and a deflected header found Ethan Finlay open at the back post. Finlay drove a pass across the goalmouth, where Hunou was waiting for one of the easiest goals he'll ever score, a 2-yard strike with the goalkeeper nowhere to be seen.

The winner came in the 73rd minute, with both teams flagging on a humid night in Houston. Fanendo Adi, making his Minnesota debut after signing in midweek, back-heeled a throw-in to Ethan Finlay. The winger slipped a pass to Hunou in the Houston penalty area. The Frenchman made no mistake, side-footing his shot into the bottom left-hand corner to give the Loons the 2-1 lead.

The goals were Hunou's first tallies in 10 games, and his third and fourth since arriving in Minnesota in late April. The assists were also Finlay's first two helpers of the season.

Houston had another excellent first-half chance, as Picault found himself with acres of free space around him again in the 32nd minute. He cut inside off the left-hand side to rocket a right-footed shot past United keeper Tyler Miller, but the attempt cannoned solidly off the crossbar.

Five minutes from the end of the game, Picault — easily Houston's most dangerous player on the night — had one final chance, working for a free header from a Dynamo corner kick. Unfortunately for the struggling Texans, his header was straight at Miller.

The win also meant that Minnesota picked up two points in their pursuit of the LA Galaxy for fourth place, as the Galaxy drew 3-3 with LAFC in the latest edition of "El Tráfico."

Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos was away from the team, dealing with a family emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi took the reins for the evening. Houston was also missing starting goalkeeper Marko Marić, who had played every game for the team over the past two years.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.