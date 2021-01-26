Senior guard Addison Metcalf scored 42 points to help St. Croix Prep rally for a 84-68 boys' basketball victory over visiting Breck on Monday.

Breck led by one point at halftime before the Lions outscored the Mustangs 54-37 in the second half.

Andrew Howard scored 25 for the Lions, who improved to 5-0.

Jaren Morton scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs, who fell to 1-3.

Minneapolis North 96, Minneapolis Henry/FAIR 36: De'Meiko Anderson scored 18 points to lead the Polars, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, to the season-opening victory. Davond Townley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Willie Wilson had 15 points and six assists for the Polars. Marcus Owens had 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Polars, who led 64-17 at halftime.

Champlin Park 77, Andover 40: Senior guard Joshua Strong scored 19 points to lead the Rebels, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, past the host Huskies. Senior forward Dylan Gichaba and Francis Nwaokorie, a senior forward who has signed with UC San Diego, each added 17 points for the Rebels. The Rebels outscored the Huskies, 39-16, in the second half to improve to 4-0. Elijah Alexander, a senior forward, scored 10 to lead the Huskies, who lost for the first time after opening the season with three victories.

Blake 81, Providence Academy 48: Grayson Okoronkwo scored 24 points and Robert Grace scored 23 to lead the unbeaten Bears (4-0), who are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.

Girls' basketball

Concordia Academy 65, New Life Academy 43: Sydney Pelzer scored 18 points and Angela Siglin scored 17 to lead the host Beacons past the Eagles. Ivane Tensaie added 16 points for the Beacons (3-1), who led by eight points at halftime. Megan Salgado scored 14 points and Bethany Brocker added 10 for the Eagles. Brocker, a senior, surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

Mounds Park Academy 59, St. Paul Academy 33: Sophomore Audrey Jakway had 28 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Panthers past the host Spartans. Nora Pederson added 12 points and Zoe Mulvihill had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Jane Christakos led the Spatans with 12 points.

Girls' hockey

Chisago Lakes 10, Princeton 1: Dani Burgen and Jenna Lawry each had three goals and three assists to lead the Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, past the visiting Tigers. Lawry scored twice in the first period and Burgen scored twice in the second period. They each added a goal in the third period.

Noteworthy

• The Sauk Centre girls basketball team, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, will be going for its 95th consecutive home victory when it plays host to Minnewaska Area on Tuesday. The Mainstreeters (3-0), who are 1-0 at home this season, have not lost at home in over eight years. Their last loss at home was a 49-40 setback to Osakis on Jan. 8, 2013.

JOEL RIPPEL