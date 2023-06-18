"We're all bored.

We're all so tired of everything.

We wait for trains that just aren't coming."

Pop superstar Taylor Swift had a modest hit with "New Romantics," a song that features transportation frustration in its opening lines. While it's fine for the 60,000 fans expected each night for two U.S. Bank Stadium concerts this week to sing along with these lyrics during the show, an encore shouldn't be in order once they leave and begin their trek home.

Light-rail service from the stadium, which is currently slated to end just as the concerts let out, should be extended past 11:31 p.m. on June 23 and 24, the date of Swift's two sold-out shows in downtown Minneapolis. Other cities hosting Swift's Eras Tour have added trains to help fans get home safely and smoothly. It shouldn't be too much for the Metropolitan Council, which oversees the light-rail system, to do the same.

Light rail, of course, isn't the only public transportation that concertgoers can take advantage of. Some bus lines operate later. But with stops for both the Blue and Green Lines right at U.S. Bank, there's an understandable expectation that trains will be available for Swift fans, not to mention the thousands of others coming to the city center that weekend.

Flexibility is in order. Expanding the schedule during the event-jammed June weekend is also an opportunity for light-rail, whose ridership has suffered from the COVID pandemic and crime, to reconnect with Minnesotans. In addition to the Swift concerts, the metro will host Pride celebrations as well as the Kiwanis International convention, which is expected to draw 20,000 people later this month.

That confluence of events will likely lead to one of the busiest weekends in downtown Minneapolis since the COVID-19 pandemic's start. That's welcome news. The shift to remote work has left many offices empty and downtown businesses struggling. Crime also has played a role in keeping many from venturing downtown.

Restoring downtown vitality is a critical challenge for Minnesota's overall economic health and quality of life. A weekend like the one ahead, with a mix of major events and attendees, can help if things go well. A transit system with the capacity to meet surging demand during times like this has a foundational role to play.

Not everyone will be out late, but many people attending these events will be. Getting them where they need to go quickly will enhance public safety and ensure a good experience. In turn, that's likely to lead to return visits downtown, further fueling a COVID comeback.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has commendably called for expanded after-hours service to aid Swift fans and Pride-goers. So has Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO Steve Cramer.

In an interview with an editorial writer, Cramer noted that "nurturing" is needed to restore the luster of both downtown and public transit. Adjusting schedules to accommodate coming crowds is part of that.

Cramer also noted that while many people drive their own vehicles to events, parking capacity will be stretched and public transit is a relief valve to prevent gridlock. An expanded light-rail schedule would benefit all.

It's clear from an editorial writer's Friday interview with Met Council officials that they both hear and understand the pleas for later service. A key obstacle is staffing shortages. They currently have 85 train operators, 10 short of what's considered necessary for routine service. For previous big events, like the Super Bowl or the NCAA basketball Final Four, Met Transit's labor pool was well over 100, allowing more flexibility.

Met Council Chairman Charlie Zelle said officials understand the importance of the coming weekend and finding solutions. Zelle said officials are "leaning into" the problem and exploring all available resources. One solution might be not setting a specific time for extended LRT service but instead running trains until no more concertgoers are waiting to board. Firmer details on what will be available should come this week.

"We want to exceed every expectation," Zelle said.

Those heading downtown should also plan for their trip and consider options such as bus service, given how busy the weekend will be. Metro Transit has online resources tailored for concertgoers, Pride attendees and everyone else. It's available at metrotransit.org/prideweekend. Riders can plan their trip, pay fares in advance and learn how to track a bus or train in real time. Preparing is a responsible step to make visiting downtown even more enjoyable.