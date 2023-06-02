Adapted softball state tournament brackets in both the CI (cognitively impaired) and PI (physically impaired) divisions bear a striking resemblance to last season's collection of teams.

Seven of the eight teams in the CI Division return, led by defending champion Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville. The PI Division was reduced from eight to five teams last season by lingering coronavirus concerns for athletes more vulnerable to medical complications. All five are again part of the seven-team field this spring. Reigning champion Dakota United gets a first-round bye.

Games take place Friday and Saturday inside the Chanhassen High School fieldhouse. Here's a look at the top teams in each division.

CI DIVISION

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville (5-3)

Key players: JT Koczur, Caden Roseth

Worth knowing: The Blazing Cats are coming off their third state championship.

Dakota United (8-0)

Key players: Thomas Christopherson, Deshawn Collins-Bascomb, Ben Dilley, Kyle Jacobson, Myles Johnson, Emilie Koll, Mark Manwarren, Andrew Nathe, Colin Price, Makai Smith

Worth knowing: The Hawks are undefeated for the first time in program history.

Osseo (7-1)

Key players: Gaetano Sanders, Alec Singh

Worth knowing: "The growth we have seen in this team has been tremendous," coach Jodi Eggers said. "Their sportsmanship, kindness and looking out for one another is what we strive to see as coaches."

St. Cloud Area (8-0)

Key players: Logan Anderson, Isaiah Jancik, Jeremiah McGee, Maria McKnight, Amara Ross, Gracie Schraut

Worth knowing: Coach Mike Bakken said, "The Crush are looking forward to getting off to a quick start in games, playing good defense and hoping to continue with timely hitting in order to be successful at state this year."

PI DIVISION

Anoka-Hennepin (3-5)

Key players: Corde Bauer, Maci Mauch, Nick Reither, Devon Westby

Worth knowing: "Half of our team joined this season for the first time," coach Pete Kutches said. "The coaching staff has loved the level of improvement we have seen from the first practice to the end of the season."

Dakota United (10-0)

Key players: Sammy Jordheim, Reece Martin, Cayden Needham, Fiona Sitzmann

Worth knowing: "We have a huge target on our backs as we have not lost a game since the 2018 semifinals," coach Brett Kosidowski said.

Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka (6-1)

Key players: Junior Dockter, Jayda Johnson, Darius Larson, Abbi Lashuay, Grady Lease

Worth knowing: Johnson has accounted for more than 50% of the outs recorded this season, whether by catching fly balls and line drives or fielding ground balls and making the necessary throws.