Adam Zimmer, a Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff member and the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

"The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about team Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer," a statement from the Bengals read.

Adam Zimmer, 38, was living in Mendota Heights at the time of his death. There has been no indication from authorities or family about the circumstances of his death.

Bengals President Mike Brown offered a statement that read:

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

Before coaching the Vikings, Mike Zimmer was an assistant coach with the Bengals from 2008 to 2013. Adam Zimmer, who coached with his father Mike in Minnesota from 2014-21 and became the Vikings' co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

Adam Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, posted Tuesday morning on Instagram that "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. ... My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close."

Mike Zimmer's wife, Vikki, died unexpectedly in 2009 at age 50 from natural causes.

Staff writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.