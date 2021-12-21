CHICAGO — Receiver Adam Thielen spent only a few minutes cutting and sprinting on his sprained left ankle at Soldier Field before the team's training staff decided he would miss Monday night's game, which the Vikings won 17-9.

Thielen, listed questionable after not practicing this week, still didn't look spry in the brief workout while recovering from the sprained ankle suffered Dec. 5 in Detroit. Receiver K.J. Osborn drew another start. Osborn also handled punt return duties with Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 list.

Receiver Justin Jefferson drew most of the attention from a replacement Bears secondary, which was missing all four starters because of positive COVID cases this week. Two Bears defensive backs lurched toward Jefferson, who ran a route from the backfield, when rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette ran wide open for his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard pass.

In an off night for quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings didn't consistently take advantage of Chicago's defensive absences. But fill-in Bears safety Teez Tabor made a key error that also set up Smith-Marsette's score, with an illegal low block on right tackle Brian O'Neill that moved the chains on third and long.

Tabor started alongside safety Deon Bush and corners Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham Jr., a rookie sixth-round pick elevated from the practice squad. Cousins completed just 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"They played a whole bunch of umbrella coverage," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "These teams that plays these umbrella coverages against us, we're going to have to dink and dunk it a little bit."

Graham Jr., the 22-year-old rookie, capped a chippy night with trash talk on both sides by jawing with Jefferson, Thielen and Osborn on the sideline before a Bears punt return.

"Chicago's always like that," Jefferson said. "They like to talk trash, get us out of our game a little bit. That's what they do. We just play our own game, mind our own business, keep playing football."

14 Bears on COVID list

The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad to help make up for the 14 that remained on the COVID-19 list at kickoff. The positive cases included Chicago cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns and safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson Sr., as well as receiver Allen Robinson.

Bears defensive play caller Sean Desai was the only one of three isolated coordinators to return. Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the Vikings' former play caller, served as Chicago's offensive coordinator for Bill Lazor.

Bears receiver/returner Jakeem Grant, one of Chicago's two Pro Bowl selections, exited in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. His replacement on punt returns, Damiere Byrd, committed Chicago's third turnover with a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Six Vikings players remained quarantined through Monday, including running back Alexander Mattison, Westbrook, and receiver Dan Chisena. Senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther was spotted on the sideline before kickoff, indicating he has been cleared to return after a positive test. Safety Myles Dorn, corner Tye Smith and receiver Myron Mitchell were elevated from the practice squad.

Wonnum, D-line break through

As Bears defensive linemen wreaked havoc on Cousins, the Vikings' defensive line wasn't overshadowed against often-sacked rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum had a career-high three sacks, doubling his season total and tying him with Danielle Hunter with a team-leading six sacks. Wonnum's third sack stalled a fourth-down try in Vikings' territory as Fields couldn't throw over him.

It was a rough first NFL start for rookie Bears left tackle Teven Jenkins, who was called for unnecessary roughness for pushing Wonnum after a sideline hit on Fields. Jenkins was penalized three times, including for holding defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the first play. Tomlinson also got a hand on a 49-yard missed field goal in the first half.

Cook carries load

Running back Dalvin Cook, wearing the supportive harness on his injured left shoulder, carried the load while Mattison wasn't available. He ceded just three carries to backup Kene Nwangwu, grinding through 30 touches for 91 yards against the Bears defense.

Dantzler starts

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler made a big play in what could be just his first start replacing Bashaud Breeland, who was released on Saturday following a verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice. Dantzler punched the ball out of Fields' hands on a run in the first quarter, forcing a fumble recovered by linebacker Anthony Barr.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated when Adam Thielen injured his ankle and how much time he has missed.