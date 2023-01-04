The heart of the high school wrestling season provides all the reason we need to make a list of Minnesota's most successful wrestlers. The qualifiers for this list: active high school wrestlers who have posted a 50-victory season. The list includes the school year the 50-win season was accomplished, the wrestler's current grade and the wrestler's current weight class.
56-1 in '21-22: Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater, senior, 182
55-2 in '21-22: Gavin Nelson, Simley, senior, 220
55-3 in '21-22: Brandon Morvari, Simley, senior, 120
54-1 in '19-20: Max McEnelly, Waconia, senior, 195
53-4 in '21-22: Soren Herzog, Simley, senior, heavyweight
53-5 in '21-22: Griffin Lundeen, Thief River Falls, junior, 160
52-0 in '21-22: Nolan Ambrose, Jackson County Central, junior, 132
52-4 in '21-22: Eli Paulson, Anoka, senior, 145
51-3 in '21-22: Michael Olson, Albert Lea, junior, 113
51-4 in '19-20: Koy Buesgens, New Prague, junior, 145
51-8 in'21-22: Travis Smith, Simley, senior, 170
Just ahead
The wrestling season hits a midseason high point this weekend with The Clash Duals. The event, which draws top programs from around the country, will be held in La Crosse, Wis., this season instead of its familiar landing spot, the Rochester Community and Technical College. Competition is Friday and Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
The boys bracket has 32 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Connecticut, Arizona, Missouri and California. The eight-team girls bracket draws from Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Arizona.
Five Minnesota teams are involved in this weekend's 38-team Kaukauna (Wis.) Cheesehead Invitational. Two of the top teams in Class 2A, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville, are among them.