Accumulating snow in forecast for Twin Cities, winter storm watch for central, northern Minnesota

The metro is in line for 1 to 3 inches Tuesday night into Wednesday; up to 4 inches further north, the National Weather Service said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2025 at 12:52PM
City of Burnsville snow plows make their way down Southcross Drive in Burnsville, MN on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The season’s first significant snowfall is poised to arrive in Minnesota just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel rush and abruptly end a mild period that included record-setting warmth on Sunday.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night north of a line from Morris in western Minnesota to near St. Cloud to Mora and into northern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

“Snow rates could exceed 0.5 inches per hour at times leading to quick accumulations favoring central Minnesota,” the Weather Service said.

Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph late Tuesday into Wednesday could lead to reduced visibility, the Weather Service added.

Precipitation will begin as rain and transition over to snow as cold air rushes into the state.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes and travelers heading out for Thanksgiving holiday, the Weather Service said.

The metro has 47% chance of seeing 2 inches of snow or more while the odds rise 60% to 80% in central and northern Minnesota.

The instant blast of winter comes after record warmth Sunday. The Twin Cities set a new mark for Nov. 23 when the mercury touched 56 degrees (the old record was 55 in 1905) and St. Cloud also hit 56, besting the 53 that had stood since 2021 and 2006.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

