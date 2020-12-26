The Vikings defense had never given up 583 yards before Friday, and it was 1963 when an opponent last scored as much as the Saints' 52 points. Does the embarrassment reflect more than just an injury-riddled roster? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss in the latest Access Vikings podcast.
If the podcast player does ont display on your device, tap here to listen.
