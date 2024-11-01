Vikings

Podcast: Answering your questions about T.J. Hockenson’s return, J.J. McCarthy’s involvement and more

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Colts.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 2:56PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings-adjacent questions on tight end T.J. Hockenson’s return and impact, quarterbacks Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, the NFL trade deadline, a veteran defense’s workload and more.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings' Cashman out again; plan at left tackle still under wraps

card image

Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third game in a row with a turf toe injury while coach Kevin O’Connell would not say whether new left tackle Cam Robinson will start Sunday night vs. the Colts.

Vikings

Vikings fans from Hawaii eager to watch the team in person Sunday

card image
Vikings

Analysis: Vikings’ Jones wants you to call his position ‘athlete’

Staff headshot
Mark Craig
card image