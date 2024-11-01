Podcast: Answering your questions about T.J. Hockenson’s return, J.J. McCarthy’s involvement and more

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings-adjacent questions on tight end T.J. Hockenson’s return and impact, quarterbacks Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, the NFL trade deadline, a veteran defense’s workload and more.
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Colts.
November 1, 2024 at 2:56PM
Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third game in a row with a turf toe injury while coach Kevin O’Connell would not say whether new left tackle Cam Robinson will start Sunday night vs. the Colts.