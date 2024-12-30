Vikings

Podcast: Vikings dismantle Packers, can take No. 1 seed and home-field advantage next week in Detroit

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker recap the 27-25 win over the Packers from building a large lead to Green Bay’s fourth-quarter rally.

By Andrew Krammer

December 30, 2024 at 4:14AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers from U.S. Bank Stadium, where they talked to players and coaches afterward about what exactly happened between the 20-3 lead to another fourth-quarter rally by Packers quarterback Jordan Love. But it fell short again. And the Vikings were victorious ... again. They’re 14-2 with a chance to take back the NFC North from the Lions next week at Ford Field.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

