Podcast: Vikings dismantle Packers, can take No. 1 seed and home-field advantage next week in Detroit

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers from U.S. Bank Stadium, where they talked to players and coaches afterward about what exactly happened between the 20-3 lead to another fourth-quarter rally by Packers quarterback Jordan Love. But it fell short again. And the Vikings were victorious ... again. They’re 14-2 with a chance to take back the NFC North from the Lions next week at Ford Field.