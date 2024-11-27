Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings’ signing of former Giants first-round quarterback Daniel Jones, who chose Minnesota over other suitors in his first stop to rehabilitate his NFL career. What does the move mean for the Vikings this season? And more pertinently with Jones, what does it mean for 2025 when only J.J. McCarthy is under contract for the Vikings? They also preview Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.
Podcast: Vikings add QB Daniel Jones in a move that has 2025 implications
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and discuss what the Jones signing means for this season and beyond.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 11:08PM
