Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss where the Vikings and Bears are at nearly three years into the tenures of general managers Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles. Both teams interviewed both general managers in 2022. How do the roster and salary cap situations stack up? And what do the guys think happens on Sunday at Soldier Field?
Podcast: Vikings and Bears on parallel rebuilds that’ll be tested Sunday in Chicago
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 10:14PM
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver has not practiced all week after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans last Sunday. His absence could mean more playing time for T.J. Hockenson.