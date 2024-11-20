Vikings

Podcast: Vikings and Bears on parallel rebuilds that’ll be tested Sunday in Chicago

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand compare the rebuilds in Minnesota and Chicago under general managers considered by both franchises.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 10:14PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss where the Vikings and Bears are at nearly three years into the tenures of general managers Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles. Both teams interviewed both general managers in 2022. How do the roster and salary cap situations stack up? And what do the guys think happens on Sunday at Soldier Field?

