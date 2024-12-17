Vikings

Podcast: Vikings take care of business against Bears, set sights on NFC North crown

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 30-12 win over Chicago and discuss their playoff outlook.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 6:18AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to discuss what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night. What does this win say about the state of the Bears? How are the Vikings set up for the stretch run? How’s Brian O’Neill’s right knee? What about the outlook for the division crown?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

