Podcast: Vikings take care of business against Bears, set sights on NFC North crown

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to discuss what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night. What does this win say about the state of the Bears? How are the Vikings set up for the stretch run? How’s Brian O’Neill’s right knee? What about the outlook for the division crown?
December 17, 2024 at 6:18AM
The Vikings won their seventh game in a row, beating the reeling Bears 30-12 on Monday night to join the Lions and Eagles at 12-2, the best record in the NFC.