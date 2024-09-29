Vikings

Podcast: Vikings get to 4-0 with a tale of two halves against the Packers at Lambeau Field

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss what they saw and heard at Lambeau Field during and after Sunday’s 31-29 win.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2024 at 10:58PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 31-29 win at Lambeau Field, where a 28-0 lead slowly evaporated over the course of the second half. How did Kevin O’Connell’s confidence in Sam Darnold help them put this one away? Why did the Packers offense suddenly come to life in the fourth quarter? Just how much did Aaron Jones enjoy this win against his former team?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

