Podcast: Vikings get to 4-0 with a tale of two halves against the Packers at Lambeau Field

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 31-29 win at Lambeau Field, where a 28-0 lead slowly evaporated over the course of the second half. How did Kevin O’Connell’s confidence in Sam Darnold help them put this one away? Why did the Packers offense suddenly come to life in the fourth quarter? Just how much did Aaron Jones enjoy this win against his former team?