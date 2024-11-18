Abuse survivors urge the Vatican to globalize the zero-tolerance policy it approved in the U.S.

That ''one strike and you're out'' policy in the U.S. has long stood out as the toughest in the church. It is held up by some as the gold standard, by others as excessive and by still others as imperfect but better than most. It was adopted by U.S. bishops as they scrambled to try to retain credibility following the revelations of abuse and cover-up in Boston documented by the Boston Globe's ''Spotlight'' series.