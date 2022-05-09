Police suspect a Minneapolis woman's abuse killed her 2-year-old son and left her baby boy with numerous serious injuries, according to charges.

Navonna L. West, 25, is due in Hennepin County District Court on Monday on two felony counts of malicious punishment in connection with injuries suffered by her 4-month-old son. The charges also implicate West in the death Wednesday of her 2-year-old son.

West remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

According to the criminal complaint and police:

Officers called to the home in the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue S. late Wednesday afternoon arrived to find the mother performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the older boy. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he died soon afterward.

The officers saw fresh bruises and scratches on the 2-year-old. An autopsy detected "blunt force injuries in various stages of healing," the charges read.

The Medical Examiner's Office said it suspects the death was caused by blows to his body, but it's waiting for toxicology results in order to rule out any other cause.

A hospital examination of the 4-month-old boy revealed bruising on his torso, genital injuries, chemical burns near his navel, possible burns on his back, blood in his right eye, scarring on the bridge of his nose and pigmentation loss on each side of his head.

The baby also had suffered broken ribs and had fluid on his abdomen. A test disclosed that he had been exposed to fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

Questioned after her arrest, West "attempted to deny or minimize the injuries to her children," according to the charges.

She said she was the only person with access to her children, other than a male friend who was not alone with the boys for any length of time.

After being told of her older son's death, West "claimed the injuries were from them being sick," the charges read.

Three witnesses told police they had seen West hit the 2-year-old.