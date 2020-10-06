First round: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Rounds 2-7: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: The draft is virtual.
TV: NBCSN (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7).
Top prospects: Alexis Lafreniere (consensus No. 1), W, Rimouski Oceanic (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League); Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (Ontario Hockey League); Tim Stuetzle, C, Adler Mannheim (Germany).
Wild picks (six): First round, ninth overall; second round, 39th; fourth round, 101st; fifth round, 132nd; sixth round, 163rd; seventh round, 194th.
First-round order
1. N.Y. Rangers
2. Los Angeles
3. Ottawa (from San Jose)
4. Detroit
5. Ottawa
6. Anaheim
7. New Jersey
8. Buffalo
9. Wild
10. Winnipeg
11. Nashville
12. Florida
13. Carolina (from Toronto)
14. Edmonton
15. Toronto (from Pittsburgh)
16. Montreal
17. Chicago
18. New Jersey (from Arizona)
19. Calgary
20. New Jersey (from Vancouver via Tampa Bay)
21. Columbus
22. N.Y. Rangers (from Carolina)
23. Philadelphia
24. Washington
25. Colorado
26. St. Louis
27. Anaheim (from Boston)
28. Ottawa (from N.Y. Islanders)
29. Vegas
30. Dallas
31. San Jose (from Tampa Bay)