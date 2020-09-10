About Rich Hill
Age: 40
Size: 6-5, 220
Position: lefthanded starting pitcher
Hometown: Milton, Mass.
College: Michigan
Drafted: Reds, 36th round, 1999; Angels, seventh round, 2001; Cubs, fourth round, 2002 (signed).
Major league teams: Cubs (2005-08), Orioles (2009), Red Sox (2010-12, 2015), Indians (2013), Angels (2014), Yankees (2014), Oakland (2016), Dodgers (2016-2019), Twins (2020).
Career stats: 16 seasons, 289 games, 161 starts, 66-43, 3.82 ERA. In 10 postseason series, 13 games, 1-2, 3.06 ERA.
Oh, no! Hill had a no-hitter going in the 10th inning of a 2017 game that was ruined by a walk-off home run by Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison.