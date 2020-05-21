DULUTH — Airline maintenance giant AAR Corp. is closing its Duluth facility, walking away from a 20-year lease and laying off hundreds of employees.

Many workers had been on furlough since April as business declined due to the steep drop in airline travel. Employees were notified Wednesday that they would be permanently laid off and the company would be closing its doors as of July.

“I was pretty confident we were coming back to work — things were just starting to pick up right before everything happened,” said AAR employee Kieran Cummings. “We can’t keep this place running if we don’t have any maintenance.”

AAR officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Executives previously discussed cost-saving measures in response to the pandemic.

“We have taken actions including reducing executive compensation, freezing new hiring, reducing or eliminating all nonessential spend, furloughs and, unfortunately, reducing our workforce,” the company said in an earnings statement released March 25.

AAR began operating in Duluth in 2012 and was a growing player in the city’s aviation industry, which is anchored by Cirrus Aircraft and the Air National Guard base.

“The loss of AAR will have a big impact on the aviation sector and this region as a whole,” Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and support go out to the leadership and employees at AAR during this time. ... We have a strong aviation sector and new infrastructure that will put us in a good position for when new opportunities arise.”

At its peak nearly 400 employees worked for AAR in Duluth, which had recently added a new maintenance bay and had been growing its workforce.

The building the company leases at the Duluth International Airport is owned by the city and was formerly home to Northwest Airlines. Last year AAR signed a 20-year lease at the facility and was until recently contracting with United Airlines to perform routine and emergency maintenance on its commercial fleet.

Dan Guinee had worked for several years at AAR and said that right up until recently, “we were rocking and rolling and looking forward to a new 20-year lease on the facility and more work then we could handle to closing the hangar permanently.”

Last year the facility had an estimated market value of more than $16.5 million, according to county records.

The city had taken steps to keep AAR afloat by forgiving three months of rent, saving about $110,000.