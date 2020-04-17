THE Traveler Michael Cook of Minneapolis

"A once-in-a-lifetime photo on a once-in-a-lifetime trip," is how Cook describes this shot of a zebra frolicking on grass in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. He and a group of friends had taken a three-week photographic safari in the East African nation in January and witnessed the annual migration of several hundred thousand wildebeests and zebras. "It was after the zebras settled into their grazing territory when I got this photo," Cook wrote in an e-mail. He used a Nikon D7000 Digital SLR camera with a Sigma APO 170-500mm zoom lens. He traveled with Dorobo Tours. In addition to Serengeti National Park, they explored Tarangire National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Mwiba Wildlife Reserve and spent two days with the Hadza people. "Tanzania is a beautiful country with beautiful people," he wrote.

