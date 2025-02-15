A wartime literary history uncovered — spelled with a ‘Double V’

Atlee went on to receive a master’s in English at the University of Chicago and also attended the Breadloaf Writers’ Conference at my mother’s alma mater, Middlebury College. That’s where he met Robert Frost, who recommended his own publisher for “A Soldier’s Sonata,” a volume of poetry Atlee wrote about his war years. It was accepted, with the caveat it would take a few years to bring it to print. Not wanting to wait, Atlee found another publisher, the Decker Press . They agreed, set the type in galleys and prepared for printing — when the publisher was shot in the head by his lover and co-worker, who then killed herself.