'How It Feels to Be Free'

Before taking a deep dive into the late Cicely Tyson's catalog, which includes "Sounder" and "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," prepare yourself by watching this "American Masters" tribute to Tyson and other Black female entertainers who blazed the trail. Besides learning how Tyson refused to take roles that were beneath her, you'll revel in tales about Lena Horne hurling ashtrays at a racist in a hotel restaurant and Abbey Lincoln throwing Marilyn Monroe's hand-me-downs into the fireplace. The documentary is currently available for free online and will be rebroadcast on TPT on March 5. tpt.org

Kurt Russell channels Herb Brooks in 'Miracle.'

'Miracle'

Now that the NHL and college hockey are in full swing, it's the perfect time to revisit this inspiring gem. OK, it's always a perfect time to watch how the late Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell, rocking the appalling polyester plaids of the '70s) coached the 1980 Olympic "Miracle on Ice" hockey team, which featured a bunch of Minnesota natives. She doesn't get as much screen time as you might like but Patricia Clarkson is aces as Herb's uncommonly understanding wife, Patti. Amazon, Disney Plus, Netflix

'Some Kind of Heaven'

At first this new documentary about The Villages — the booming retirement community known as "Florida's Friendliest Hometown" — appears to be a broad-brush caricature of the Good Life. (Old guys performing in a golf-cart drill team! Old gals doing a Busby Berkeley swim routine!) But then the film zeros in on a few residents whose golden years have lost their shine. There's a couple struggling with the husband's bizarre behavior. A widow looking for love. An octogenarian looking for a sugar mama. If you need a jolt of empathy, "Heaven" has it in spades. iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play

'The Ultimate Pilates 21 Day Challenge'

As the winter months start feeling longer and the pandemic drags on, we're all trying to stay active and avoid packing on the terrifying "COVID 10." Boho Beautiful Yoga's challenge can help ward off extra weight and get you in shape while feeling you've been transported to a tropical island thousands of miles away. The daily exercises are short and manageable, just 15 to 20 minutes. The challenge offers additional health suggestions such as drinking at least 2 liters of water per day, eating a dark, green, leafy salad daily, and getting at least eight hours of sleep. YouTube

Sammy Davis Jr. in 'I've Got to Be Me.'

'Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Got to Be Me'

This documentary, which originally aired in 2019, would be dazzling if it consisted only of clips of the all-around entertainer's performances, from stealing scenes from Ethel Waters in 1933's "Rufus Jones for President" to challenging Gregory Hines to a tap-off in 1989, less than a year before Davis' death. But director Sam Pollard is equally interested in Davis' complicated role in the civil rights movement. However you look at it, the "American Masters" film is a tour de force. 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Snoopy Show'

No one will mistake this animated series for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," but at least it's more entertaining than Apple TV's last venture into Peanuts Land, "Snoopy in Space," which played out like a promo reel for NASA. This time, the beagle graciously shares the stage with the rest of the gang, which means you can still get Lucy's advice at the psychiatric booth for a nickel. These shorts are just the security blanket we need right now. Apple TV Plus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, on 'The New Adventures of Old Christine.'

'The New Adventures of Old Christine'

Between "Seinfeld" and "Veep," Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred in this underappreciated gem about a divorced mother who can't seem to catch a break. The sitcom, available for streaming for the first time since it left the air in 2010, leaned heavily on the actor's over-the-top reactions to the most mundane takes, such as chewing on a bagel, confirming her status as TV's most inventive physical comic. HBO Max

Earl, voiced by Terry Crews, Flint, voiced by Bill Hader, and Sam, voiced by Anna Faris in a scene from 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.'

'Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs'

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who would go on to write and direct "The Lego Movie" and the "Jump Street" films, got their start with this clever animated gem. It's a sweet father/son story as well as a witty fantasy that imagines how people might react if a youthful inventor concocted a machine that turned precipitation into showers of delicious BLTs, ice cream sundaes and chips. Netflix, Amazon